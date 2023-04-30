Air purifier with Cerafusion tech can mitigate PM2.5, Covid, claims company with patent

Medklinn Thailand said that up to 90% of consumers incorrectly believe that air purifiers alone can help them cope with PM2.5 air pollution.

Particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter (PM2.5) consist of dust and toxic gas. Long-term exposure to such fine particles could cause many chronic diseases, including acute lung and heart problems.

“Air purifiers can neutralise dust but cannot neutralise toxic gas,” said Kris Kanokvaliwongse, co-founder of Medklinn Thailand.