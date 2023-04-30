Air purifier with Cerafusion tech can mitigate PM2.5, Covid, claims company with patent
The market for air purifiers is becoming more lucrative due to the severity of PM2.5 air pollution, but most products on the market today simply filter the air, leaving some toxic gases behind which cause chronic diseases, according to a health technology company.
Medklinn Thailand said that up to 90% of consumers incorrectly believe that air purifiers alone can help them cope with PM2.5 air pollution.
Particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter (PM2.5) consist of dust and toxic gas. Long-term exposure to such fine particles could cause many chronic diseases, including acute lung and heart problems.
“Air purifiers can neutralise dust but cannot neutralise toxic gas,” said Kris Kanokvaliwongse, co-founder of Medklinn Thailand.
Kris said that Medklinn, a Malaysia-based company, has developed “Cerafusion”, a technology that sterilises contaminated air and neutralises toxic gas in PM2.5. The technology is also effective against viruses like Ebola and Covid-19, he added.
Medklinn Thailand was established in 2022 as a licence holder and sole distributor of the Medklinn brand. Its core focus is to establish the brand in Thailand and promote hygiene and safety solutions for indoor living environments.
Kris explained that the company's patented technology creates active oxygen that mimics what nature does, effectively eliminating viruses, bacteria, mould, allergens, odours and pollutants in the air and on surfaces.
"Cerafusion” technology can mitigate the effects of PM2.5 toxic gas, making indoor environments safer for people," Kris said.
He said the technology had been tested by a German government-funded organisation in 21 cinema halls across Germany since 2021. The result showed that Cerafusion is efficient at eradicating toxic air with a 99.97% viral load reduction.
The study, called the CineCoV Study, was an initiative of Spitzenorganisation der Filmwirtschaft, Germany’s leading film industry organisation. This study aimed to prepare cinemas and large halls to achieve a higher level of hygiene as the world transitioned into the post-Covid new normal.
Kris stated that Cerafusion now has been deployed in multiple industries, including healthcare, hospitality, and food and beverage, and that many more are interested in the technology.
Recently, the National Research Council of Thailand showed its interest in Medklinn's Cerafusion technology, he added.
Medklinn was founded in 2005 as a health technology company innovating sustainable and chemical-free technology.
For 18 years, Medklinn offered air, surface and ozone water sterilisation solutions for vehicles, hotels, food and beverage outlets, corporations, educational institutions, cold-chain supply, food production and large public spaces.
Medklinn has expanded its geographical footprint across Asean and Europe, including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines, Vietnam, Macau, US, Canada, UK, Germany and Australia.