Heatstroke warning as mercury rises beyond 50ᵒC in many parts of Thailand
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned people to beware of heatstroke as the mercury is expected to rise beyond 50 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country.
TMD said Chonburi will be the hottest city in the East of Thailand on Sunday, with the temperature hitting 53ᵒC. In Bangkok, the hottest district will be Bang Na, which will hit 52.7ᵒC.
The hottest city in the Northeast is Kosum Phisai district in Maha Sarakham with 46ᵒC, while Phuket in the South hit 51.1ᵒC.