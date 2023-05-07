Thailand Election 2023: Eager Thais cast ballots in early votingbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
nationthailand
Thailand Election 2023: Eager Thais cast ballots in early voting

Thailand Election 2023: Eager Thais cast ballots in early voting

SUNDAY, May 07, 2023
Reuters
Reuters

Eager Thai voters cast their ballots on Sunday (May 7) a week ahead of the official polls, with many lining up before the doors opened at 8:00am (0100GMT).

Gosol Pungtaku, 51, was among the many voters who expressed a desire to see positive changes and progress in Thailand.
 

“There has been a rise in drug-related and criminal incidents, so I hope that the newly elected government will take steps to prevent them,” said Gosol.

Around 2.35 million voters have registered for early voting, with more than 800,000 in Bangkok alone.

Thailand Election 2023: Eager Thais cast ballots in early voting

Thailand’s Election Commission's data shows that 52 million people are eligible to vote in the upcoming general election scheduled for Sunday (May 14).

The primary competition will be between the conservative backed by pro-military factions that have held power since the 2014 coup and the populist opposition led by Pheu Thai Party and its ally the Move Forward Party.

Thailand Election 2023: Eager Thais cast ballots in early voting
 

Thailand Election 2023: Eager Thais cast ballots in early voting Thailand Election 2023: Eager Thais cast ballots in early voting Thailand Election 2023: Eager Thais cast ballots in early voting Thailand Election 2023: Eager Thais cast ballots in early voting

TAGS
VotingVoting dayThai ElectionThailand ElectionBreaking Newsthailandelection2023thailandelectionเลือกตั้ง66advance votingearly votingThailandThailand News
RELATED
nationthailand