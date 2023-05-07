Thailand Election 2023: Eager Thais cast ballots in early voting

“There has been a rise in drug-related and criminal incidents, so I hope that the newly elected government will take steps to prevent them,” said Gosol.

Around 2.35 million voters have registered for early voting, with more than 800,000 in Bangkok alone.

Thailand’s Election Commission's data shows that 52 million people are eligible to vote in the upcoming general election scheduled for Sunday (May 14).

The primary competition will be between the conservative backed by pro-military factions that have held power since the 2014 coup and the populist opposition led by Pheu Thai Party and its ally the Move Forward Party.



