Thailand will not be caught between 2 cyclones on election day, says minister

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn met the press on Tuesday at the department’s weather forecast operation centre to clarify matters.

Rumours of two cyclones – one from the Bay of Bengal on the West and another from the South China Sea in the East – making landfall in Thailand at the same time have been doing the rounds on social media. Rumours claim the two cyclones have been forming over the two seas since Monday.

Meeting the press on the department’s behalf, Chaiwut said though no cyclone will make landfall in Thailand on Sunday, many parts of the country may experience heavy rain on Sunday due to the influence of Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal.