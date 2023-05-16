‘Long Joo’ beats third charge in gambling, money laundering case
The Criminal Court on Monday dismissed a third gambling and money-laundering charge against Somchai Jutikitdecha, also known as "Long Joo Somchai".
Somchai, his company, and five other defendants were charged with operating the RJ gambling den in Rayong's Muang district and laundering an estimated 232.74 billion baht via the property market.
However, the court ruled there was insufficient evidence to prove the charge against Somchai and the other defendants, including Somchai's son Thana Jutikitdecha.
Prosecutors also failed to present credible evidence to back up allegations concerning the sources of Somchai and his son's wealth.
However, prosecutors did manage to specify how much money was sent to Warawut Worawutpreechawet and Napassorn Pruprong, the fifth and sixth defendants in the case, who were duly charged with money laundering.
Prosecutors have 30 days to appeal the ruling.
Last December, the Criminal Court cleared Somchai of charges in connection with the contract killing of motorcycle taxi rider Prathum Sa-adnak, 47, due to lack of evidence. However, this ruling is being appealed.