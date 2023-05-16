‘Long Joo’ beats third charge in gambling, money laundering case

However, the court ruled there was insufficient evidence to prove the charge against Somchai and the other defendants, including Somchai's son Thana Jutikitdecha.

Prosecutors also failed to present credible evidence to back up allegations concerning the sources of Somchai and his son's wealth.

However, prosecutors did manage to specify how much money was sent to Warawut Worawutpreechawet and Napassorn Pruprong, the fifth and sixth defendants in the case, who were duly charged with money laundering.

Prosecutors have 30 days to appeal the ruling.