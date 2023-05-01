83 Indian tourists land in jail over gambling charges in Pattaya

Asia Hotel in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district was raided just after midnight on Monday and also led to the arrest of four Thai men, two Thai women and four Myanmar women who allegedly served as card dealers.

Chonburi police chief Pol Maj-General Kampol Leelapraphaporn told reporters after the arrests that police had received a tip-off that many Indian tourists had checked into the hotel on Saturday and were scheduled to check out on Monday. Police were also told about the convention hall being turned into a makeshift casino.