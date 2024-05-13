Election Commission releases schedule for 2024 Senate elections

The schedule for the upcoming Senate elections was announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Monday, outlining both balloting dates and application dates.
According to the announcement, applications will be accepted from May 20 to 24 every day between 8.30am and 4.30pm at specified locations designated by district-level election commissioners.
Votes, meanwhile, will be cast on the following dates:
June 9: District level
June 16: Provincial level
June 26: National level
The EC Office will forward the schedule to the Cabinet’s secretary-general for publication in the Royal Gazette.
Prospective candidates aspiring to contest for a post in the Senate must adhere to certain regulations. They are permitted to apply for only one group and one district. Plus, the withdrawal of candidacy will not be allowed.
Those interested can obtain an application form along with a self-introduction form and certificate of knowledge, expertise and experience or work in the applied group directly from the district office in all 77 provinces.
Eventually, 200 senators will be elected, in place of the ones that were handpicked by the junta. Their tenure came to an end on Friday, though they will remain in place as acting senators until their replacements are elected.