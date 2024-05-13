Meta urges victims to use ‘Take It Down’ to remove clips, photos

Meta Thailand announced that Take It Down, provided by the US-based National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, has expanded the free service to Thailand.

The service could be used for free if the offending pictures or video clips were taken when they were not older than 18.

Meta Thailand said parents of young Facebook users must go to the Take It Down website and answer questions as required.

Parents can then upload photos or clips they suspect might have been shared on social networks.