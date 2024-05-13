Foreign interest sparks optimism for ‘Land Bridge’ project

The burgeoning interest of foreign investors in the government’s ambitious “Land Bridge” project will mean the project can definitely move forward, said Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.
She was responding on Monday to remarks made earlier by Samart Ratchapolsitte, former deputy leader of the Democrat Party. He questioned the feasibility of the project, saying that though the government has invested a lot of time selling the project overseas, it is still uncertain if it will materialise.
“Foreign interest in this project is palpable. Just last week, during a showcase event in China, some 30 businesses signalled their interest. Notably, China Communications Construction Company has expressed willingness to invest up to 1 trillion baht in the project,” Manaporn added.
The Land Bridge project, championed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, has taken significant strides, including the design of port facilities and drafting of legislation for the creation of a Special Economic Corridor (SEC).
“Japanese investors have also sent officials to assess the project’s viability. However, formal proposals are contingent upon the completion of the legislative framework. Our aim is to take the first step in the project by 2026,” she said.