Foreign interest sparks optimism for ‘Land Bridge’ project

The burgeoning interest of foreign investors in the government’s ambitious “Land Bridge” project will mean the project can definitely move forward, said Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

She was responding on Monday to remarks made earlier by Samart Ratchapolsitte, former deputy leader of the Democrat Party. He questioned the feasibility of the project, saying that though the government has invested a lot of time selling the project overseas, it is still uncertain if it will materialise.