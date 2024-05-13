Somsak says Public Health Ministry ready to check old rice’s quality

Somsak said if the Commerce Ministry wants to check whether the rice has been contaminated, it must take samples of the rice and send it with a formal request to the Public Health Ministry.

“We won’t collect the rice samples on our own,” Somsak said, adding that the Commerce Ministry has not yet sent any samples for checking.

Somsak was referring to some 15,000 tonnes of jasmine rice kept at two private warehouses in Surin for more than 10 years. The rice had been bought by the government under the rice-pledging scheme of the Yingluck Shinawatra government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai led reporters to visit the two warehouses twice and cooked and ate samples of rice there to try to show that they were still consumable and the rice had not turned rotten as alleged.