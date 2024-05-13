Buri Ram mushroom hunter makes enigmatic discovery?

This article has been edited on May 14

On Friday, Pramul Kongkratok, a villager who lives near Khao Krachiao mountain in Buri Ram’s Non Din Daeng district, posted an image on social media on Friday, which quickly went viral.

The image showed an ancient engraving of a woman, with an arm above her head. The photograph was captioned: “Went mushroom hunting and found this. I’ve lived here for so long, but just learned we have this around here. It’s a blessing.”

While the internet has been talking about the new discovery and if this sculpture is MayaDevi from Dvaravati period (6th - 11th century). Art history professor from faculty of archaeology, Silpakorn University, Chedha Tingsanchali, said the discovery at Buri Ram is not as old as people might think.

“The sculptor was someone who saw ancient art like ancient Indian art and imitated it. The features are not match the time [Dvaravati] such as eyebrows, lips and other features. And lastly, MayaDevi holding a brand of a pipal tree was never known to people living in Esaan during Dvaravati before 16 centuries.”

The Facebook post also caught the attention of the Royal Forest Department, which sent officials to check it out. Joining the team of officials were Pramul and village health volunteers.

Orathai Jaiuea, one of the volunteers, told The Nation that the area where the sculpture was found was popular among mushroom foragers from neighbouring villages.

She said that while Pramul and his wife were gathering mushrooms, Noi Sirisoi who accompanied them, spotted the sculpture.

The family lives in Ban Klong Pong village in the Lam Nang Rong sub-distric.