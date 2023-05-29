Prayut dealing with dilemma of diesel tax cut, which ends on July 20

If the caretaker government wants to extend the cut, it would have to seek permission from the Election Commission first, Excise chief Ekniti Nitithanprapas added.

Trisulee Traisoranakul, deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was aware of the concerns of the public, business and industrial sectors about the expected rise in diesel fuel price when the fuel tax cut programme of 5 baht per litre ends on July 20.

The PM has asked the Finance Ministry to consult with the Energy Ministry to lay out measures so as to minimise the adverse impacts of the higher diesel price after July 20. Prayut wants the related agencies to consider factors such as the global oil price situation / outlook, the Oil Fund position and its potential adverse impact on the Thai economy during the transition to the new coalition government. The PM also wants to know what measures can be undertaken by the related agencies, and what needs to be discussed with the Election Commission before action can be taken, Trisuli said.

A higher diesel price will contribute to increasing the already high cost of living during the transition period from Prayut's government to the new coalition government which is in the process of being assembled.