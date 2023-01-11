Thailand considering diesel tax cut extension despite easing fuel crisis

He added that the public debt management policy committee, which he chairs, has approved increasing the Oil Fuel Fund’s loan guarantee limit to 110 billion baht, which will be put to Cabinet. He said the move would raise the ratio of public debt to GDP this year from 60.43% to 61.42%, well below the ministry’s fiscal limit of 70%.

Arkhom said it would not be necessary to lift the loan limit to the maximum 150-billion-baht set by Cabinet resolution as the global fuel price crisis is easing and the Oil Fuel Fund is now able to generate revenue.