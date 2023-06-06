The three hues of waste

The yellow bags are for recyclable waste, the blue bags for general waste, and the green bags for organic or food waste. The initiative aims to encourage Thais to separate their garbage and support Bangkok’s waste management policy, while simultaneously underlining the importance of waste separation and recycling.

The United Nations has designated June 5 as World Environment Day to raise awareness and encourage sustainable environmental practices worldwide. Recognising that global warming is not a distant issue, but something that affects everyone, Lotus introduced the colour-coded garbage bags, which, by making it convenient for customers and the public to separate and recycle waste, also enables government agencies to manage waste more effectively and simplifies the waste separation process in line with the waste management policy of Bangkok.

According to Worawan Pianlikitwong, Lotus' Executive Director of Marketing, Lotus is actively promoting waste separation and recycling among customers and the public through their stores. The Lotus-branded bags, which are made of high-quality Grade A materials, follow the principles of the Circular Economy (reduce material use, redesign materials, products, and services to be less resource intensive, and recapture waste as a resource to manufacture new materials and products). Each pack consists of three bags: yellow for recyclable waste, blue for general waste, and green for organic or food waste.