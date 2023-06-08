Kazakhstani suspect arrested for lunchtime shooting of Russian on Phuket

Dmitry Aleynikov, 44, was shot four times while in his car in front of a restaurant on Boat Avenue, an outdoor shopping complex.

He was shot once in his chest and twice in his left arm. A fourth bullet sliced his wedding-ring finger.

Police took the alleged gunman, identified as Artur Legay in local reports, for questioning at Phuket Police headquarters.

Footage from security cameras shows a gunman arriving on a motorcycle at the shopping complex in Thalang district’s Choeng Thalay tambon.