Kazakhstani suspect arrested for lunchtime shooting of Russian on Phuket
Phuket police on Thursday arrested a Kazakhstani man at the island province’s airport over the shocking shooting of a Russian businessman in front of a restaurant just before lunchtime the day before.
Dmitry Aleynikov, 44, was shot four times while in his car in front of a restaurant on Boat Avenue, an outdoor shopping complex.
He was shot once in his chest and twice in his left arm. A fourth bullet sliced his wedding-ring finger.
Police took the alleged gunman, identified as Artur Legay in local reports, for questioning at Phuket Police headquarters.
Footage from security cameras shows a gunman arriving on a motorcycle at the shopping complex in Thalang district’s Choeng Thalay tambon.
After getting off his motorcycle, he paced until Aleynikov’s vehicle arrived.
As soon as Aleynikov arrived, he ran to the front of the car and fired four shots at the Russian through its windshield.
The lunchtime shooting sent shock waves through the island’s jittery Russian community.
Police used the footage to trace the suspect, saying he changed clothes and left those worn during the shooting at a deserted mine about one kilometre from the crime scene.
Police believe the suspect threw the pistol used in the shooting into the mine’s reservoir.
After shooting Aleynikov the gunman left the motorcycle he used in front of a resort about 4kms from the scene, police said.
The motorbike belonged to the resort, police said.
After shooting the Russian businessman, the alleged shooter returned the motorbike he had rented to its owner.
The suspect checked into the resort on May 21. He rented the motorcycle on the morning of the shooting and checked out after returning it, police said.
They were able to identify the alleged shooter from the ID he used at the resort, and found that he had not left Phuket via its airport.
Police were waiting at Phuket International Airport when the suspect arrived at 8.30am on Thursday for a flight off the island.
Police are investigating the motivation for the shooting.