Full MRT Yellow Line service starts on Monday

This will be another important network for improving the connectivity of the mass transit rail system, as it connects to the existing mass transit rail network at the following four points:

1. Samrong Station, which allows transfers to the BTS Green Line at Samrong Station (Exits 2 and 3).

2. Hua Mark Station — to the Airport Rail Link at Hua Mark Station (Exit 2) and the Eastern Line at Hua Mark Station (Exit 3).

3. Lat Phrao Station — to the MRT (Blue Line) at Lat Phrao Station.

4. Lam Sali Junction Station — to the MRT Orange Line rail project, specifically the Thai Cultural Center - Min Buri section (Suvarnabhumi) that will be opened in the future.

During the trial opening of the MRT Yellow Line for the public, private sector concessionaire Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd said service is free daily from 6am to 9pm until July 2. The service hours will later expand to regular operating hours (6am to midnight). Fare collection will begin from July 3.

Parking facilities for MRT Yellow Line commuters are available at Sri Ayutthaya Station, located on Sri Nakarin Road and at Lat Phrao Station.

The MRT Yellow Line route also provides convenience for tourists along the popular Bangkok's landmarks and major shopping centres at the following stations:

Lat Phrao Station

- Central Plaza Ladprao

- Union Mall

Bangkapi Station

- The Mall Bangkapi

Lam Sali Junction Station

- Rajamangala Stadium

Suan Luang Rama IX Station

- Suan Luang Rama IX,

- Paradise Park

- Seacon Square

- Talad Rodfai night market (Srinakarin)

Si Iam Station

- Central Plaza Bangna

Samrong Station

- Imperial World Samrong