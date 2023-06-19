Prawit-led panel okays EIA for Surat Thani-Hat Yai railway, Chiang Rai reservoir

The committee, chaired by outgoing Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan, on Monday approved the EIA study for the 57.38-billion-baht double-track railway.

The project is part of the Transport Ministry’s development of a double-track railway from Surat Thani to the Hat Yai junction in Songkhla.

The committee also approved the EIA to build a reservoir in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang district, as well as the revision of air-quality control standards for power plants to control the release of exhaust and fine dust pollution.