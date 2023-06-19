Prawit-led panel okays EIA for Surat Thani-Hat Yai railway, Chiang Rai reservoir
The National Environment Committee has approved the environmental impact assessments (EIA) for the construction of the Surat Thani-Hat Yai double-track railway and a reservoir in Chiang Rai.
The committee, chaired by outgoing Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan, on Monday approved the EIA study for the 57.38-billion-baht double-track railway.
The project is part of the Transport Ministry’s development of a double-track railway from Surat Thani to the Hat Yai junction in Songkhla.
The committee also approved the EIA to build a reservoir in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang district, as well as the revision of air-quality control standards for power plants to control the release of exhaust and fine dust pollution.
The panel also endorsed the 2022 report on pollution nationwide, which concluded that the quality of sea and freshwater resources as well as underground water had improved. It also claimed that the level of air pollution had also improved.
The committee also learned that communities nationwide had started separating toxic waste from recyclable waste, but the amount of toxic waste has increased.
The report stated that the quantity of infectious garbage has also risen but is being disposed of properly.
Prawit, meanwhile, has instructed the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry to continue monitoring air, water and noise pollution as well as the handling of garbage to ensure the situation continues improving.
The committee met at the Foundation for the Conservation of Forests in Five Adjoining Provinces.