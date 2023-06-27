Default on debt payment low in Thailand

Of these, 41 are from the US and Canada, and the remainder are divided amongst Europe (11 companies), Latin America (7), and Asia-Pacific (2).

Moody’s report states that 33 of the total 62 companies defaulted on their debt payments in the first quarter of this year, marking the highest level since 2020, when there were 47 companies with debt defaults. In May, nearly half of the companies, specifically 15 companies, defaulted, the highest monthly figure since December 2020.

The companies that defaulted on their debt payments include Silicon Valley Bank, which ceased operations in March, as well as SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank.

The debt defaults of the two issuers last month created a ripple effect among investors and customers of banks in the US, affecting confidence in the global banking sector. By contrast, May’s defaults were mostly non-financial.

Rising interest rates have exacerbated the default situation.

Moody's forecasts that debt defaults may increase by 4.6% this year, especially in high-risk sectors, due to the central banks in many countries maintaining high-interest rates for an extended period.

The most concerning sector is commercial real estate, as the value of office buildings in the US and many other countries has significantly declined over the past year due to remote work trends and country-specific factors. Analysts are worried that real estate developers may lack the ability to repay their remaining debts, leading to losses for commercial banks and potentially triggering a "domino effect" in various sectors.