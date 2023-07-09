BMA bans homeless people from sleeping near Ratchadamnoen Klang Road

Fences have been installed and the BMA has ordered that police be sent in to prevent homeless people from returning to the historic 1,200-metre road for a safe place to sleep, Ekwaranyu Amrapal added.

The ban on homeless people sleeping near the street is being implemented to ensure security for pedestrians and students who use the road in the evening or early morning, Ekwaranyu said.

Homeless people living on the side of the road make it look untidy and they frighten pedestrians, especially students who have to wait for parents to pick them up or for buses to take them home in the evenings, he explained.