BMA bans homeless people from sleeping near Ratchadamnoen Klang Road
Phra Nakhon district workers performed a major cleanup of Ratchadamnoen Klang Road on Saturday to make it tidy and drive away homeless people, a spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said on Sunday.
Fences have been installed and the BMA has ordered that police be sent in to prevent homeless people from returning to the historic 1,200-metre road for a safe place to sleep, Ekwaranyu Amrapal added.
The ban on homeless people sleeping near the street is being implemented to ensure security for pedestrians and students who use the road in the evening or early morning, Ekwaranyu said.
Homeless people living on the side of the road make it look untidy and they frighten pedestrians, especially students who have to wait for parents to pick them up or for buses to take them home in the evenings, he explained.
Ratchadamnoen Klang is one of three sections of historic Ratchadamnoen Avenue. The two others are Ratchadamnoen Nai (inner) and Ratchadamnoen Nok (outer) roads.
Ratchadamnoen Avenue was commissioned by King Chulalongkorn following his first visit to Europe in 1897. Construction took place from 1899 to 1903.
The 1,200-metre Ratchadamnoen Klang is located on the outer part of Ratanakosin Island. It starts from Phan Phiphop Lila Bridge, and runs east to Kok Wua intersection and ends at Phan Fa Lilat Bridge.
Ekwaranyu said the BMA had opened two food distribution points for homeless people – one under Pinklao Bridge and another in Sake Alley off Assadang Road. It also sends officials to register homeless people and provides them with healthcare. He said 200 homeless people have been registered at the food-registration point under Pinklao Bridge and 150 more at the second site in Sake Alley.