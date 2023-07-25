Graft watchdog to charge ex-police chief over THB2.1bn biometrics procurement
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has decided to charge Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, the former national police chief, along with three other former senior police officers, over their approval of the 2.1-billion-baht biometric system for Thailand’s major airports.
An NACC source revealed the decision to charge the individuals was unanimous and made on Sunday. The three other senior officers to be charged are Pol Lt-Gen Tinnaphat Pummarin, then commander of the Police Logistics Office; Pol Lt-Gen Sompong Chinduang, then immigration chief; and Pol Maj-Gen Surapong Chaichan, then deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau 7.
The NACC will now summon the four officers to defend themselves against the malfeasance charges.
The case will be concluded by the NACC investigative committee and handed over to the full NACC to consider recommending legal charges.
High-profile lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd accused the four officers of abusing their authority to approve the procurement of the biometrics system for the Immigration Bureau, as well procurement of 260 electric police patrol cars.
Sittra asked the NACC to investigate the case back in May 2019.
According to his allegations, the biometric system installed at checkpoints in Chiang Mai, Tak, Chiang Rai and Chonburi did not function properly, and no actions were taken to demand improvements from the contractor.
Sittra also claimed the former police chief abused his authority to extend the delivery deadline for the biometrics devices from May 2, 2019 to June 30 of the same year so the contractor would not have to pay a fine of 5 million baht per day.
He also alleges that the Royal Thai Police, under Chakthip’s leadership, wasted budget by buying electric patrol cars that misfunctioned due to poor signal coverage in provinces.
The lawyer holds that Chakthip and Tinnaphat were responsible for approving the project and Sompong and Surapong were responsible for approving delivery of the equipment and electric patrol cars, as well as extending the delivery date for suppliers.
In a concerning turn of events, Sittra claimed that an attempt on his life was made in January 2019 in connection to his investigation of the project.