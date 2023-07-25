Graft watchdog to charge ex-police chief over THB2.1bn biometrics procurement

An NACC source revealed the decision to charge the individuals was unanimous and made on Sunday. The three other senior officers to be charged are Pol Lt-Gen Tinnaphat Pummarin, then commander of the Police Logistics Office; Pol Lt-Gen Sompong Chinduang, then immigration chief; and Pol Maj-Gen Surapong Chaichan, then deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau 7.

The NACC will now summon the four officers to defend themselves against the malfeasance charges.

The case will be concluded by the NACC investigative committee and handed over to the full NACC to consider recommending legal charges.