Southwest monsoon to bring heavy rain nationwide

People in affected areas are advised to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden flooding and forest runoff, especially in hilly and low-lying areas.

As for sea conditions, the waves in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are increasing in strength. In the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, wave heights are 2-3 metres and higher in areas with thunderstorms.

Additionally, Typhoon Lan in the Pacific Ocean is expected to move towards the southern coast of Japan around August 14-15. Travellers planning to visit these areas are advised to check weather conditions before embarking on their journeys.