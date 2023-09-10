Thai, Malaysia mull setting up joint committee to tackle cross-border cybercrime

Also present was Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Sarawut Karnpanich as the head of the delegation.

During the same press conference, Sarawut said that Thailand has seen an increase in the number of cyber crimes committed over the past few years.

"Similar to Malaysia, cybercrime is also on the rise in Thailand and we are doing our best to cope with the technology and find areas where we can cooperate further,” he said.

The two-day meeting that ended today discussed topics related to cross-border crimes such as terrorism, drug and human smuggling, maritime crimes and piracy.

