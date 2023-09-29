Thai police force began with 'farang' chief and Malay officers

It is believed that this term referred to individuals who worked in government-related roles.

However, the oldest known institution in Thailand with functions similar to the modern police force existed during the Ayutthaya period under King Borommatrailokkanat (1448 to 1488).

During that time, police officers acted as royal guards and worked within the Grand Palace. They would accompany the king wherever he went, and they were allowed to carry weapons within the palace grounds.

Additionally, these officers served as a judicial body to settle disputes, as if the king himself were the judge. To become a police officer during this period, one had to come from a respected family lineage and earn the trust of the king.

During the reign of King Mongkut or Rama IV (1851 to 1868), the police force was formally established in 1860 to maintain peace in the capital, Bangkok. Its main duties were suppressing disturbances caused by bandits and ensuring the safety of the population. They had the authority to intervene in disputes.

Captain Samuel Joseph Bird Ames, an Englishman who had worked as a merchant ship captain, was appointed to establish this new police force. His expertise in maintaining regulations and discipline on ship operations led the King to believe that he could help establish a police organisation. As a result, Captain Ames became the first police chief in Thai history.