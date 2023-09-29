Srettha focuses on tourism as he opens new Suvarnabhumi terminal

The improvement of airport efficiency is one of his government’s short-term policies to stimulate the economy, he said.

“The development of airports to handle tourist arrivals not only brings new opportunities for businesses, but also helps improve the quality of life and well-being of the people,” Srettha said.

He described tourism as Thailand’s major revenue earner and an important economic engine.

Thailand has seen over 19 million foreign tourists between January and mid-September, representing a 270% increase from the same period last year.

“SAT-1 terminal will help raise the capacity of Suvarnabhumi Airport to cope with tourist arrivals throughout the year, in addition to a third runway to be opened in the middle of next year,” the prime minister said.

The newly opened Satellite Terminal 1, also known as SAT-1, is designed to handle 15 million passengers annually – representing a 33% increase in capacity at Bangkok’s main airport. The airport can now accommodate up to 60 million passengers per year, up from 45 million.



