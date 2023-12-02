Over 22,000 debtors register for government help on first day of registration

The registration is part of the government's efforts to tackle the issue of illegal lending at hefty interest rates. Many debtors who had failed to repay their debts were reportedly threatened or assaulted by loan sharks.

A total of 22,090 registered as debtors seeking help from the Interior Ministry on Friday when the nationwide registration opened. The registrants came from all 77 provinces of the country, according to Traisuree.

She said that most of the registrations – 21,001 – were made online, through the Department of Provincial Administration’s website (https://debt.dopa.go.th). The remaining 1,089 registrations were made in person at district offices.

On the first day, the registrations involved a total of 11,539 creditors with combined debt totalling 935.31 million baht, the spokesperson said.



