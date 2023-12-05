Most Thais don’t understand the soft power policy, poll shows

Content platform The Attraction on Tuesday published its poll on Thai people’s opinion on soft power, conducted online among an undisclosed number of participants from November 21-27.

The result showed that over 70% of respondents understand the meaning of soft power, and most of this group believe that soft power and creative economy are relevant to them.

When asked about the government’s One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) policy, over 60% of respondents said they do not know the true meaning nor understand how the policy would work.

Promoting soft power to drive the economy was among the election promises made by the ruling Pheu Thai Party. The National Soft Power Strategy Committee was recently established, chaired by newly elected Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra.