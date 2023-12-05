Most Thais don’t understand the soft power policy, poll shows
Most Thais know what soft power is, but more than 60% of them have no idea what the government’s One Family One Soft Power policy means, a recent poll has shown.
Content platform The Attraction on Tuesday published its poll on Thai people’s opinion on soft power, conducted online among an undisclosed number of participants from November 21-27.
The result showed that over 70% of respondents understand the meaning of soft power, and most of this group believe that soft power and creative economy are relevant to them.
When asked about the government’s One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) policy, over 60% of respondents said they do not know the true meaning nor understand how the policy would work.
Promoting soft power to drive the economy was among the election promises made by the ruling Pheu Thai Party. The National Soft Power Strategy Committee was recently established, chaired by newly elected Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Other key findings of the poll are as follows:
What comes to mind most when talking about ‘soft power’
1. Mango sticky rice
2. Tom Yum Goong (hot and sour shrimp soup)
3. Muay Thai
4. Elephant pants
5. Thai tea
Most influential persons for soft power promotion
1. Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban of Blackpink Kpop group
2. Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek
3. Actor-stuntman Tony Jaa
4. Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat
5. Actress Ranee “Bella” Campen
What should be promoted as Thailand’s soft power?
1. Thai art and culture
2. Thai films
3. Festivals
4. Thai music
5. Thai home brew liquor
Obstacles in promoting soft power
1. Unclear government policy
2. Lack of mutual understanding and communication among responsible agencies
3. Inadequate budget
4. Lack of public relations
5. Lack of expansion and adding of value
Top five agencies that help promote soft power
1. Ministry of Culture
2. Ministry of Tourism and Sports
3. Creative Economy Agency
4. Thailand Creative & Design Centre
5. Content Thailand
Top five soft power brands
1. King Power
2. Singha
3. Chang
4. PTT
5. Krating Daeng (Red Bull)