Chiang Mai doctor who recorded his battle with lung cancer on Facebook passes away
The Chiang Mai doctor, who caught the attention of Thais nationwide after bravely disclosing his terminal lung condition last year, succumbed to his illness on Tuesday. He was 29.
In a Facebook post, Thaipat Tanasombatkul, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Traffic and Transport Department, said his son, Dr Krittai Tanasombatkul, passed away at 10.59am on Tuesday.
“Safe journey, son,” his post read, drawing a flood of condolences from social media users.
Dr Krittai, a medical professor at the Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Medicine’s Department of Family Medicine, had a promising future ahead of him until he was diagnosed with final-stage lung cancer last year. He was a non-smoker.
On November 10, 2022, he set up a Facebook page called “Su Di Va” or Stay Strong to share his unfortunate fate and provide moral support to other cancer patients. Many blamed the PM2.5 air pollution for his condition.
Despite his challenging circumstances, Dr Krittai remained resilient, marrying his love just last month, purchasing a home and going on many journeys.
On November 2 this year, he posted a poignant farewell message, saying: “I probably won't be here for much longer, so if anyone has anything to say to me, they should do so. I think I’ll be gone by mid-next month.
“See you in the next life. Right now, this is about as much as I can type. Thank you for everything over the past 30 years. I apologise if I’ve ever made anyone unhappy.”
The “Su Di Va” page chronicled Dr Krittai’s courageous battle against his illness and offered inspiration to others facing serious diseases. It also emphasised the hazards of air pollution and advocated a positive outlook on life.