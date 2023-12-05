Chiang Mai doctor who recorded his battle with lung cancer on Facebook passes away

On November 10, 2022, he set up a Facebook page called “Su Di Va” or Stay Strong to share his unfortunate fate and provide moral support to other cancer patients. Many blamed the PM2.5 air pollution for his condition.

Despite his challenging circumstances, Dr Krittai remained resilient, marrying his love just last month, purchasing a home and going on many journeys.

On November 2 this year, he posted a poignant farewell message, saying: “I probably won't be here for much longer, so if anyone has anything to say to me, they should do so. I think I’ll be gone by mid-next month.

“See you in the next life. Right now, this is about as much as I can type. Thank you for everything over the past 30 years. I apologise if I’ve ever made anyone unhappy.”