Thai Smile to decommission all NGV buses this month

Thai Smile Group CEO Kulpornphat Wongmacharpinya, said the ultimate goal of her group is to use only electric buses and boats to support Thailand’s low carbon emission goal. Thai Smile Group owns both Thai Smile Bus and Thai Smile Boat.

When Thai Smile took over private bus operations in Bangkok, it bought 350 NGV buses, but 95% of them have been decommissioned.

Kulpornphat said Thai Smile Bus decommissioned an additional 57 NGV buses from its Pak Kret station on January 1, leaving only 16 NGV buses to be decommissioned this month.