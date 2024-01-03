Danger in job offers in Cambodia that seem too good: Thai Embassy
Thais are being warned of job scams in Cambodia that could lead to them being forced into call-centre servitude.
The Thai embassy in Phanom Penh advised Thais to think again if they are invited to work in highly-paid jobs in Cambodia, as many victims have ended up working for call-centre gangs.
In a warning issued on Wednesday, the embassy said that last year many Thais were lured to work for call centre gangs in Cambodia. Some of the victims have been sentenced to 50 years in jail and ordered to repay the money to their victims.
Thais who wish to work in Cambodia should carefully check the information about the companies that they are considering applying to or working for, the embassy warned.
It added that if jobseekers were smuggled into Cambodia by employers rather than through legal channels, they would definitely be forced to work for illegal gangs.
“To work in a foreign country, Thais should leave the kingdom and enter the destination country legally and should seek a work permit from the host country,” the embassy stated.