Danger in job offers in Cambodia that seem too good: Thai Embassy

The Thai embassy in Phanom Penh advised Thais to think again if they are invited to work in highly-paid jobs in Cambodia, as many victims have ended up working for call-centre gangs.

In a warning issued on Wednesday, the embassy said that last year many Thais were lured to work for call centre gangs in Cambodia. Some of the victims have been sentenced to 50 years in jail and ordered to repay the money to their victims.

Thais who wish to work in Cambodia should carefully check the information about the companies that they are considering applying to or working for, the embassy warned.