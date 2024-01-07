Civil groups join Bangkokians in fighting BMA’s new city plan

“Let me ask one question. The drafting of the new city plan marked out 148 roads that are over 600 kilometres long and pass through people’s homes without their knowledge. Who drew these 12-metre, 16m, 20m, 30m and 40m roads?” Kongsak asked. “Why not ask people first what they think they will get from these larger roads, which appear to only benefit property developers?”

Ratchanee Buranaphathana, a landowner in Soi Ekkachai 31/1 in Bangkok’s Min Buri district, said a proposed road would cut through her property, which she intends to leave as a legacy for her four siblings.

She said the BMA never once told her that her land would be used for a road and she firmly opposes the plan.

Darin Sirisuwankit and others who also live in Soi Ekkachai 31/1 shared similar sentiments, saying they had not received any official communication from the BMA regarding the expropriation.

Darin said they were waiting for a letter from the BMA so they could submit it to the Central Administrative Court to oppose the expropriation.

Former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij, who is representing the civil groups, said the drafting process lacked transparency, with drafters failing to consider the wishes of the people.

“Only investors and property developers would gain from the 148 roads,” Korn said. “The actual goal of the new city plan is to extend an opportunity to developers to build high-rises on the land of ordinary residents.”

Phanthil Nuamcharoen, Move Forward MP for Klong Toei and Watthana district, said many Bangkok residents are unaware of the new city plan even though it will affect their lives directly.