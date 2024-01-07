Civil groups join Bangkokians in fighting BMA’s new city plan
Civil groups and Bangkok residents have come together to express their opposition to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s new city plan, which was put to a public hearing on Saturday.
Critics argue that the city plan primarily benefits property developers, potentially leading to the expropriation of land belonging to impoverished residents without their consent.
This perspective was not only expressed during the public hearing but also echoed in a joint statement by civil groups, including the Thailand Consumers Council, the Foundation for Consumers, the Network for the Protection of City Residents’ Quality of Life, as well as affected Bangkok residents.
The BMA conducted the public hearing on Saturday for the fourth revision of its new city plan. According to the BMA, Saturday's hearing marks the final opportunity for public input before the city plan is announced and open for a 90-day opposition period, after which it can be enforced.
The joint statement from civil groups contends that the new city plan was formulated without seeking opinions from affected residents, bypassing necessary steps in the drafting process.
Sopon Noorat, chief of the rights protection division of the Thailand Consumers Council, accused the BMA of drafting the new city plan without holding public hearings first, which is flawed at the outset.
Kongsak Sahasakmontree, a member of the Network for the Protection of City Residents’ Quality of Life, said very few people were informed of the new city plan in advance.
He argued that Article 9 of the City Planning Act mandates public hearings before drafting a new city plan, accusing the BMA of breaching the law.
“Let me ask one question. The drafting of the new city plan marked out 148 roads that are over 600 kilometres long and pass through people’s homes without their knowledge. Who drew these 12-metre, 16m, 20m, 30m and 40m roads?” Kongsak asked. “Why not ask people first what they think they will get from these larger roads, which appear to only benefit property developers?”
Ratchanee Buranaphathana, a landowner in Soi Ekkachai 31/1 in Bangkok’s Min Buri district, said a proposed road would cut through her property, which she intends to leave as a legacy for her four siblings.
She said the BMA never once told her that her land would be used for a road and she firmly opposes the plan.
Darin Sirisuwankit and others who also live in Soi Ekkachai 31/1 shared similar sentiments, saying they had not received any official communication from the BMA regarding the expropriation.
Darin said they were waiting for a letter from the BMA so they could submit it to the Central Administrative Court to oppose the expropriation.
Former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij, who is representing the civil groups, said the drafting process lacked transparency, with drafters failing to consider the wishes of the people.
“Only investors and property developers would gain from the 148 roads,” Korn said. “The actual goal of the new city plan is to extend an opportunity to developers to build high-rises on the land of ordinary residents.”
Phanthil Nuamcharoen, Move Forward MP for Klong Toei and Watthana district, said many Bangkok residents are unaware of the new city plan even though it will affect their lives directly.