Dinosaur footprints over 225 million years old discovered in Thailand
Thailand's Department of Mineral Resources has discovered a new set of dinosaur footprints in the Phetchabun-Khon Kaen border area.
The footprints are estimated to be over 225 million years old, making them the oldest dinosaur footprints ever found in Thailand and Asia.
The footprints were discovered by a team of paleontologists from the Department of Mineral Resources during a survey of the area in January 2024. The footprints were found in a layer of mudstone from the late Triassic period.
The footprints are in good condition and show the details of the dinosaurs' feet, including the toes, claws and soles. The footprints are from a variety of dinosaurs, including sauropods, theropods, and ornithopods.
The discovery of the footprints is significant because it provides new insights into the diversity and ecology of dinosaurs in Thailand during the late Triassic period. The footprints also help to fill in the gaps in our understanding of the evolution of dinosaurs in Asia.
The Department of Mineral Resources plans to further study the footprints to determine the specific species of dinosaurs that made them. The footprints will also be protected and preserved for future generations.
The discovery of the dinosaur footprints is a major scientific breakthrough that has the potential to change our understanding of the history of life on Earth. The footprints provide a glimpse into a world that existed millions of years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the earth, the department said.