Thai astronomers discover 13 galaxies with James Webb Space Telescope

A team from the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) used data from a set of images captured by the telescope to search for small-sized galaxies, NARIT announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The 13 newly observed galaxies originated at the dawn of the universe, around 13 billion years ago. NARIT said they are among the smallest galaxies ever found during the early epoch of the universe, with masses measuring 10 to 100 times less than our own Milky Way.

The discovery, which has been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, is helping astronomers unveil the secrets of early low-mass galaxies.