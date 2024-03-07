Public warned of health risks from high temperatures in summer

“Air temperature is different from heat index. Thailand’s recorded temperatures in summer have never reached 50°C. We will not see that this year or in many following years. But the ‘feels like’ temperature, or heat index, is expected to rise above 50°C this year,” she said.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body's comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

This year’s summer in Thailand started on February 22, according to the department.

Meanwhile, Department of Health director-general Atchara Nithiapinyasakul said on Thursday that several health risks come with rising global temperatures and they could cause illness or even death.

She said that among the groups at risk are young children, senior citizens, people with chronic diseases and obesity, regular drinkers, and those who work outdoors or do outdoor activities for long periods.

The officials were speaking at a press conference on “monitoring and communicating on health risks from heat using the heat index” at the Department of Health on Thursday.

