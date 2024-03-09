Legendary Buakaw-Pacquiao clash still on for this year, promise organisers

In a statement released on its website on Saturday, Fresh Air Festival said that contrary to media reports, the highly anticipated “The Match of Legends” has just been postponed from its original date of April 20.

Putting the delay down to unidentified “force majeure”, the company said the event will “certainly occur” this year.

“We are still confident that a date, time and venue will be finalised, and everybody will certainly be able to enjoy this great match that we have been waiting for in 2024,” Fresh Air Festival said in its Facebook post.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the long-awaited clash between Pacquiao and Buakaw was scheduled for April 20 at Impact Arena at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province.

In the press release issued on Saturday, the company said discussions on the new date for the historic match are still ongoing. “While discussions for the event date are ongoing, some inaccurate reports have unfortunately surfaced suggesting its cancellation. We appreciate your interest in this potential match and assure you that official updates will be communicated directly through our authorised channels once confirmed,” the organisers said.

“We understand the enthusiasm surrounding this potential event and apologise for any confusion caused by the premature reports. We remain committed to delivering a captivating event worthy of these legendary athletes and their dedicated fans,” said the press release issued by Tigonz Co Ltd on behalf of Fresh Air Festival and Moon & Star Walk.