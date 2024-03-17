30,000 ‘fake’ elephant pants seized in raid on Bangkok warehouse

The pants were found in a raid on a warehouse in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thien district after officers received a tip-off about contraband goods being stored there. The warehouse is in Tha Kham subdistrict.

Initial evaluation shows the value of the pants to be about 6 million baht.

The officers said they would later track down the owner of the goods and summon him or her for questioning. The owner will also be required to present proof of customs clearance.