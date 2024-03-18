King Mongkut researchers turn food waste into a form of charcoal

Headed by Dr Trairat Muangthong-on, the KMUTT team’s technique turned bread leftovers, vegetable leftovers and fruit peel into a so-called “biochar”.

Biochar is a charcoal-like product that contains no petroleum. It is made by heating biomass.

Trairat said his team collected food waste within the university and isolated the bread, vegetables and fruit peel for the research.

The team then used the pyrolysis method and a fixed-bed tube reactor to turn the food waste into biochar. The experiment controlled the temperature and amount of nitrogen for about an hour in each pyrolysis process.