Restrict access, prevent laundering if casinos legalised: police
The Royal Thai Police have proposed that access to entertainment complexes with casino activities should be restricted to prevent social problems, a special House committee reported on Tuesday.
The ad hoc House committee, set up in October last year to scrutinise the potential for opening entertainment complexes with casinos, has completed its study.
The panel, chaired by Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, noted that the Royal Thai Police have warned that such casino facilities could be used by crime bosses to launder their illegal money.
Police also warned that legalised casinos would encourage more people to become addicted to gambling and to become debt-ridden, with subsequent social harms.
Police proposed that if the government nevertheless legalised casinos in order to address the problem of Thais crossing neighbouring borders to gamble at their casinos, or to boost the Thai economy, access to casinos should be restricted.
For example, age and financial status as well as nationality should be used as criteria for granting access to any legalised casinos.
Police also proposed that casino complexes should be built away from communities and educational institutions.
As for preventing illegal gambling, the Police said they would strictly enforce the law against gambling, especially online gambling.
They also noted that not all forms of gambling are banned in Thailand. Gambling on fighting cocks, for example, could be allowed after the organisers seek permission from the authorities.