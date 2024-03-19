Restrict access, prevent laundering if casinos legalised: police

The ad hoc House committee, set up in October last year to scrutinise the potential for opening entertainment complexes with casinos, has completed its study.

The panel, chaired by Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, noted that the Royal Thai Police have warned that such casino facilities could be used by crime bosses to launder their illegal money.

Police also warned that legalised casinos would encourage more people to become addicted to gambling and to become debt-ridden, with subsequent social harms.