Rural Doctor Society claims identities of 2.2 million Thais on sale in ‘dark web’

The RDS backed its allegation on Tuesday with screen captures of the breachforum.cx website, showing a “god user” advertising the sale of 2.2 million records of Thai citizens for US$10,000 (about 360,000 baht).

The image showed the hacker saying that the data had been stolen from the Public Health Ministry’s records and that each set had a name, phone number, ID card number and date of birth.

The image also showed that the hacker had joined the web forum in February and only placed eight posts, so far.

The RDS noted that the alleged security breach had taken place one year after a hacker called “9near” had stolen 55 million records of Thai citizens from the Public Health Ministry in March last year.