Thailand needs guidelines for AI, says digital economy agency chief

Nattapon Nimmanpatcharin, president and CEO of the agency, however, suggested that rather than creating guidelines from scratch, the government could study those already used in some developed countries and carefully select those that are appropriate for Thailand.

Citing the current rapid changes in technology and innovation around the world, he pointed out that Thailand must make every minute count or risk falling behind.

Nattapon made the remarks in his special lecture on “Driving the Digital Economy with Artificial Intelligence Innovation” at the second "Thailand Digital IP Forum 2024: The Next Frontier - IP in the Era of AI-Driven World".

The forum's goal was to raise awareness and knowledge about the value and significance of digital intellectual property, as well as to promote understanding of techniques for patent or copyright applications and other topics relevant to small and medium-sized enterprises, digital startups, investors, education professionals, and the general public.

The forum also served as a platform for public-private collaboration and business matching.

Nattapon highlighted that technology and innovation were now critical mechanisms for propelling both the economy and society forward, spawning new business models and transforming consumer behaviour, particularly with the advent of AI.