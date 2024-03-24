Govt panel sets up new compensation guidelines after surge in monkey attacks
A government committee has come up with new regulations for compensation to victims of monkey attacks in response to a spate of attacks by rogue monkeys in Lopburi.
Under the new regulation, a maximum of 100,000 baht will be paid in case of death or disability.
The committee in charge of managing funds for wildlife protection convened a meeting on Friday and issued new compensation regulations, which went into effect on Saturday.
The committee led by Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department for National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, came up with the following compensation regulations for those who have been disabled:
• 100,000 baht for paralysed victims
• 100,000 baht for those who lose their sight in both eyes or lose two limbs or two internal organs or a combination
• 50,000 baht for those who lose sight in one eye, or lose one limb
Compensation for those not disabled:
• Up to 30,000 baht in medical fees
• 300 baht per day for those unable to work for a maximum of 180 days
Compensation in case of death:
• 100,000 baht