Govt panel sets up new compensation guidelines after surge in monkey attacks

Under the new regulation, a maximum of 100,000 baht will be paid in case of death or disability.

The committee in charge of managing funds for wildlife protection convened a meeting on Friday and issued new compensation regulations, which went into effect on Saturday.

The committee led by Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department for National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, came up with the following compensation regulations for those who have been disabled: