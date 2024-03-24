MONDAY, March 25, 2024
nationthailand

Govt panel sets up new compensation guidelines after surge in monkey attacks

Govt panel sets up new compensation guidelines after surge in monkey attacks
SUNDAY, March 24, 2024

A government committee has come up with new regulations for compensation to victims of monkey attacks in response to a spate of attacks by rogue monkeys in Lopburi.

Under the new regulation, a maximum of 100,000 baht will be paid in case of death or disability.

The committee in charge of managing funds for wildlife protection convened a meeting on Friday and issued new compensation regulations, which went into effect on Saturday.

The committee led by Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department for National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, came up with the following compensation regulations for those who have been disabled:

• 100,000 baht for paralysed victims

• 100,000 baht for those who lose their sight in both eyes or lose two limbs or two internal organs or a combination

• 50,000 baht for those who lose sight in one eye, or lose one limb

Govt panel sets up new compensation guidelines after surge in monkey attacks

Compensation for those not disabled:

• Up to 30,000 baht in medical fees

• 300 baht per day for those unable to work for a maximum of 180 days

Compensation in case of death:

• 100,000 baht

TAGS
monkeyattacksCompensationLopburiDNPThe NationThailandNews
RELATED
nationthailand