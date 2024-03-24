IQAir ranks Thailand 36th and Bangkok 37th in the world for air pollution in 2023
Thailand took 36th place in the world and was fifth in Southeast Asia for worst air quality in the 2023 World Air Quality Report.
The report was compiled and released by IQAir, a Swiss air-quality technology company.
The report stated that Thailand’s average level of PM2.5 ultrafine dust was 23.3 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3), which is 4.7 times higher than the recommended air quality standard set by the World Health Organisation.
PM2.5 stands for dust particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can cause chronic health problems.
The report also ranked Bangkok as the 37th most polluted city in the world, with an average PM2.5 level of 21.7 µg/m3 in 2023.
The report also noted that Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son’s Pai district were fifth among the most polluted cities in Southeast Asia.
The report noted that Thailand’s average PM2.5 pollution in 2023 had risen 28% compared to the average in 2022, or from 18.1 µg/m3 to 23.3 µg/m3.
The report noted that the air quality in Thailand last year was at its worst between February and April. In Chiang Mai alone the PM2.5 readings came in at 53.4 to 106.4 µg/m3 during that period.
The report summarises PM2.5 air quality data from 7,812 cities spanning 134 countries, regions, and territories. The data utilised to create this report was aggregated from more than 30,000 air-quality monitoring stations operated by research institutions, governmental bodies, universities and educational facilities, non-profit organisations, private companies, and citizen scientists.
According to the report, the top five nations with worst air quality in 2023 were:
• Bangladesh: 79.9 µg/m3
• Pakistan: 73.7 µg/m3
• India: 54.4 µg/m3
• Tajikistan: 49.0 µg/m3
• Burkina Faso: 46.6 µg/m3