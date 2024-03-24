IQAir ranks Thailand 36th and Bangkok 37th in the world for air pollution in 2023

The report was compiled and released by IQAir, a Swiss air-quality technology company.

The report stated that Thailand’s average level of PM2.5 ultrafine dust was 23.3 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3), which is 4.7 times higher than the recommended air quality standard set by the World Health Organisation.

PM2.5 stands for dust particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can cause chronic health problems.