Recent survey confirms soaring sales of pet products for fur babies
The 1 Insight and CRC VoiceShare recently investigated the current trends among pet owners in Thailand and, perhaps not surprisingly, the data suggest a continuous growth in the number of households raising pets, particularly in the post-Covid era.
This is in direct contrast with the declining birth rate of the Thai population observed annually.
The sales of pet products have experienced consecutive two-digit growth since 2020, with 14% growth in 2023. According to data from The 1, this indicates that pet owners tend to be more affluent and have a high-value user (HVU) status, with 65% treating their pets just like human kids. Their monthly expenses per pet average between 10,000 to 20,000 baht per year.
Sales of holistic-grade pet food is up too and the Pet Wellness Center, which provides comprehensive pet care and treatment services, is doing a roaring trade.
Cat products account for 63% of total pet product sales, thanks to the variety available. The products with the highest sales in every pet category include cat food and treats, cat litter, and cat toilets.
Another trend is an increase in the number of pet owners choosing so-called exotics, such as fish, rabbits, and birds. This is reflected in the sales figures for exotic pet products, which are growing by more than 50%. Meanwhile, the sales of cat products are increasing by 8%, and dog product sales are growing by 6%.
According to a survey of pet ownership behaviour conducted by CRC VoiceShare, the majority of Thais, 65%, consider their pets as their children or family members. A smaller number, 33%, keep pets as companions to alleviate loneliness, and 2% have pets for mental health therapy. The popularity ranking of pets is as expected, with 63% choosing to keep dogs, 49% opting for cats, and 12% preferring exotics.
Most Thais still acquire pets from stores or breeding farms, except for cat owners, where up to 50% opt for organized cat adoption. This change aligns with the "Adopt, Don't Shop" trend, a global campaign where organisations and celebrities advocate for adopting stray animals.
Looking at the relationship between age groups and pet-raising behaviours, it is evident that Gen Z predominantly raises dogs, with the highest growth in spending among all age groups. Gen Y has the highest proportion of cat owners among all types of pets, probably because of their lifestyles and tendency to live in condos.
Gen X, meanwhile, have the highest proportion of fish and bird owners among all types of pets, as these pets add life to the home without creating significant burdens for the owners. Baby Boomers, on the other hand, are the group with the least pet ownership.