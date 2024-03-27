Recent survey confirms soaring sales of pet products for fur babies

This is in direct contrast with the declining birth rate of the Thai population observed annually.

The sales of pet products have experienced consecutive two-digit growth since 2020, with 14% growth in 2023. According to data from The 1, this indicates that pet owners tend to be more affluent and have a high-value user (HVU) status, with 65% treating their pets just like human kids. Their monthly expenses per pet average between 10,000 to 20,000 baht per year.

Sales of holistic-grade pet food is up too and the Pet Wellness Center, which provides comprehensive pet care and treatment services, is doing a roaring trade.

Cat products account for 63% of total pet product sales, thanks to the variety available. The products with the highest sales in every pet category include cat food and treats, cat litter, and cat toilets.