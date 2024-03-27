People query logic behind power pole going through roadside drainage in Si Sa Ket

Jirasak said the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Si Sa Ket office had informed him that the office would dispatch workers to relocate the pole as soon as possible.

The district office also checked with the Highway Department’s branch in Si Sa Ket, which owns the project, to find out why the power pole went through the middle of the sewage pipe.

According to Jirasak, the highway office quoted the contractor as saying that the road did not have enough space for the contractor to circumvent the pole when it laid the drainage. It added that the contractor had to lay the drainage pipe first, and if it turns out that it cannot drain the rainwater effectively enough, then it will look for another solution.