National Police chief to sue lawyer Sittra for allegedly linking him to bribes

Sittra claimed he had evidence of transfers to the bank account of General Tor Tao and his family and General Tor Tao had also used the unlawful money to donate to several temples so that he could get certificate of donations for income tax reduction.

Sittra alleged that the bribe collection gang came from two police divisions and a bureau.

He claimed his evidence included money trails, bank transfer slips and video footage.

He alleged that the gang received bribes from illegal online websites, and illegal loan sharks and even leaders of illegal Indian migrants.

He alleged that the bribes were estimated to amount to over 100 million baht per month.

On Thursday, Sittra went to meet Pol General Charoon Parnkiart, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, to submit the “evidence” and called on the bureau to investigate General Tor Tao.

Also on Thursday, a vice abbot of Wat Thiang Phimuk in Chachoengsao province said Torsak used to make donations to the temple but the donation was made in cash, not through money transfer. The vice abbot added that Torsak did not seek a certificate of donation either.

Suteepong added that Torsak was not worried and maintained that he had not taken bribes as alleged.

The lawyer said that although Sittra had claimed to have strong evidence, it had yet to be proved whether the evidence was authentic and whether it had been obtained lawfully.