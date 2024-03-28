‘Thailand could face 220 days of hot weather unless global warming contained’

Seree said he had based his prediction on the Assessment Report 5 (AR5) and Assessment Report 6 (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

According to the AR5 and AR6, if the global temperature rises by 1.5°C, Thailand would be hit by heat waves for 20 to 30 days in the northern, upper and middle northeastern parts, and for 30 to 40 days in the central, lower northeast and eastern provinces.

If the global temperature rises 2°C, the number of extremely hot days would be 50-60 in the North, middle Northeast, and upper Northeast and 60-80 days in the Central, East and lower Northeast.

In the worst-case scenario – if the global temperature rises 4.5°C, heat waves could be experienced for 180-220 days in the North, middle and upper Northeast and 220-240 days in the Central, East and lower Northeast.

He said all countries must act now to implement the COP21 resolution.