Parnpree to discuss visa waiver for Thais with Japan amid overstays

Asked to comment on speculation that Japan might cancel visa exemption for Thais, Parnpee conceded it was an issue of concern for him.

“I would like to ask Thais not to break the law abroad because they [Japan] could cancel the visa [waiver],” Parnpree, who is also deputy prime minister, said.

He added, however, that the number of Thais who had broken the law in Japan was not high enough for Japan to cancel the visa waiver privilege.