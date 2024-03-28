Parnpree to discuss visa waiver for Thais with Japan amid overstays
Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara on Thursday expressed concern that the Japanese government might cancel visa exemption for Thai tourists if more Thais break laws in Japan or overstay their visa.
Asked to comment on speculation that Japan might cancel visa exemption for Thais, Parnpee conceded it was an issue of concern for him.
“I would like to ask Thais not to break the law abroad because they [Japan] could cancel the visa [waiver],” Parnpree, who is also deputy prime minister, said.
He added, however, that the number of Thais who had broken the law in Japan was not high enough for Japan to cancel the visa waiver privilege.
He said he would soon visit Japan and find out their thinking on the matter.
“From what I have heard, Thais have not caused severe damage to their country. Some Thais might have overstayed their visa but it was not a serious crime. After the talks, I think Japan would extend the visa exemption period for Thais,” Parnpree said.
Earlier this month, Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Saengmanee said he had met a senior official from the Japanese embassy to discuss the issue of Thais overstaying the 15-day visa-free period in Japan after the number of cases spiked in the past few years.
Jakkrapong said he had assured the Japanese embassy official that the Thai government would look into the matter amid public concern over a possible revocation of the visa waiver for Thais.
The Consular Affairs Department has reported that the number of Thais who overstayed their visa in Japan had increased from 8,688 in 2021, to 9,549 in 2022, and 11,472 in 2023.
Since July 2013, Japan has exempted Thai tourists from needing visas, but the waiver was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic and it resumed in October 2022.
Parnpree declined to commit on whether Schengen visa exemption with the European Union would be achieved within this year.
He said more talks would have to be held but Thailand might not have to talk to all 27 members of the EU. He said the Schengen visa exemption would be arranged only with major countries of the group.