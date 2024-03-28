Thai businesses get a taste of Vietnam market at Mini Thailand Week

The event is a part of the Thai government's strategy to encourage Thai businesses and entrepreneurs to participate in the fast economic growth of the ASEAN country.

The event began on Thursday at the Centre of Planning Fair and Exhibition in Ha Long, Quang Ninh province, and will end on March 31. Over 10,000 Vietnamese participants are expected to visit the event.

Citing Vietnam's substantial economic expansion in recent years, Pornvit Sila-on, deputy director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, said after touring the venue that the event would play an important role in assisting Thai businesses to introduce their products directly to the locals.

Thailand is Vietnam's ninth largest trade partner and the biggest in ASEAN, according to the Commerce Ministry. However, there is still room for Thai entrepreneurs, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to expand in this emerging country.

In addition to Thai snacks, beverages and daily-use products for the Vietnamese to taste and buy, Pornvit said around 24 Thai SMEs would be attending the event to explore possibilities through field research while networking with local partners to broaden their businesses in the future.

"The DITP expects the Mini Thailand Week 2024 in Quang Ninh province to be a platform to encourage Thai SMEs to thrive and sustain their growth in the international market, with Vietnam serving as a good starting point. They'll have our full support. They only have to take action," he said.

With over a decade of experience in the retail sector, Chalermchai Pornsiripiyakool, head of international corporate affairs at Central Retail Vietnam, agreed with Pornvit.