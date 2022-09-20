Clean energy now part of Thailand’s national agenda, says energy minister

The minister said clean, renewable energy was now a necessity, especially in the battle against greenhouse gas emissions.

The manufacturing industry alone emits some 300 million tonnes of greenhouse gases yearly, he pointed out.

“Hence, cutting emissions to zero by 2065 is an important mission, as is setting up a new clean energy ecosystem such as reducing the use of fossil fuel, promoting the use of electric vehicles [EVs] and using clean fuel to produce electricity,” he said.

The minister said that using clean fuel to produce electricity will also help cut down on energy imports from neighbouring countries.

One step towards achieving this, he said, would be negotiating a 10-year deal with Cambodia over the use of overlapping natural gas sources.

"Even though the negotiation will progress slowly, we believe it will benefit both countries in the future," he said.

As for promoting the use of EVs, he said up to 18,000 electric vehicles have already been booked thanks to the incentives offered.

He also expects more EV manufacturers and charging station operators to set up operations in Thailand, adding that both the public and private sectors are ready to invest in these businesses.

“We can confirm that EVs will be produced in Thailand definitely,” he said, adding that the government will also develop technology to help reduce the cost of EV batteries in the future. The authorities are currently studying the use of thermal energy, hydrogen fuel, ammonia as well as carbon capture and storage, he said.

Supattanapong added that many agencies, especially government agencies, are trying to reduce the use of energy as much as possible.