CCSA eyes new tourism measures in light of improving Covid situation

Deputy government spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said on Tuesday that the CCSA expects more foreign arrivals during the high season (November to March) and believes measures must be implemented as early as October to ensure all sectors are ready for the influx.

Trisulee added that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand is continuously improving, with the number of confirmed patients being below the 1,000 mark for most of last week, except for Wednesday and Thursday, which saw 1,321 and 1,125 confirmed patients respectively. Covid-related deaths too have dropped to about 10 to 15 people daily. On Tuesday, Thailand recorded 774 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths.

Earlier, in a bid to boost tourism the CCSA had greenlighted a scheme allowing visitors to stay longer. The scheme, which lasts from October 1 to March 31, will extend visa-on-arrival for visitors from 18 countries from 15 days to 30 days. Also, visitors from 50 countries who currently get a 30-day stamp under the visa exemption scheme will be able to stay for 45 days.

“More measures will be discussed on Friday to promote tourism as well as prevent infections brought in by visitors,” Traisulee said.