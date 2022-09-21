Duration of visitors' visas to be extended to boost tourism

Foreign visitors entering the country with a visa on arrival will be granted a longer stay of 30 days – from 15 days – while those currently entering with a 30-day visitor’s visa will be allowed to stay for 45 days, deputy government spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said on Tuesday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will meet on Friday to evaluate the situation and discuss measures to promote tourism, now that there is a decline in confirmed Covid-19 cases, she said.

The number of confirmed patients was below the 1,000 mark for most of last week, except for Wednesday and Thursday, which saw 1,321 and 1,125 patients, respectively. Covid-related deaths too have dropped, to about 10 to 15 people daily, Trisulee said.

On Wednesday, however, Thailand recorded 1,129 confirmed Covid cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.